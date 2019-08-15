Head back in time with Sheffield author Neil Anderson to 1980s and 90s heyday of legendary Roxy nightclub
A legendary Sheffield nightclub that reined supreme in the 1980s and 1990s is featured in a new title released this week.
The Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield - The Roxy Edition celebrates the venue that became famous nationally as the home of the Hitman & Her TV programme that was regularly broadcast live from the venue.
Music producer Pete Waterman, who presented the show alongside Michaela Strachan, remembers the venue fondly.
He said: “The Roxy was one of the better clubs. Everybody joined in. There was no pretence. No airs. No graces. People came for fun.”
Everyone from Kylie Minogue to the London Boys performed there.
With a capacity in excess of 2,000, and one of the most jaw-dropping lightshows in the country, few venues were more high profile than the Roxy during that era.
The club’s tiled exterior on Arundel Gate is still a landmark in the city centre.
It remains an entertainment venue, now called the 02 Academy, hosting live acts and club nights for a whole new generations of revellers.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The book is packed with photos and memories and a Roxy reunion is planned for next year to celebrate its launch.
Local author Neil Anderson spent months collating photos and memories from former club-goers for the book.
It is one of a long-running, successful series of Dirty Stop Out’s Guides, nostalgically looking back at the nightlife of Sheffield in bygone years.
Neil said: “The Roxy was the biggest club in Sheffield by miles in its heyday.
“Grab a granny night, student night, rock night, Friday and Saturday disco night – there weren’t many tastes not covered by the sprawling Roxy in its tenure.
“These were the days of burly bouncers in dickie bows, girls dancing around handbags and late-night drunken bus rides home.”
The book is on sale now at £13.95 from www.dirtystopouts.com