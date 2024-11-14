Growing up in Sheffield in the 70s: 25 old pictures showing what it was like to grow up in 70s Sheffield

Today we’re taking a look back at growing up in Sheffield in the 1970s

The decade was the era of South Yorkshire County Council and the cheap bus fares that the authority introduced across the city.

You could ride on the bus for 2p if you were a youngster, making it easy to get around.

Sheffield had plenty for its youngsters to do, with outdoor and indoor swimming pools in some of its parks, as well as things like pitch and putts and putting greens.

And for many, a great day out was a trip to Redgates, Sheffield’s famous giant toy store of the era.

In an time before many of the health and safety regulations, there were no soft landings if you fell off the slides or the roundabouts. Instead you’d be picking bits of grit out of a cut!

Take a look below at these 25 photos of Sheffield in the 70s, as we look back and explore what it was like to grow up in the city in the decade of glam rock, punk and the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

Children in the playground at Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, in June 1976

1. Old style roundabout

Children in the playground at Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, in June 1976

Burngreave School Band playing during the first day of West Indian Fortnight, Burngreave Library, in 1977. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. School band

Burngreave School Band playing during the first day of West Indian Fortnight, Burngreave Library, in 1977. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Youngsters enjoying themselves in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in August 1970

3. Paddling

Youngsters enjoying themselves in the paddling pool at Millhouses Park, Sheffield, in August 1970

Wimpy on Fargate, was the place to go for burgers in Sheffield city centre in the 70s and 80s, before McDonalds had a venue in Sheffield

4. Wimpy Fargate

Wimpy on Fargate, was the place to go for burgers in Sheffield city centre in the 70s and 80s, before McDonalds had a venue in Sheffield

