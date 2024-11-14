The decade was the era of South Yorkshire County Council and the cheap bus fares that the authority introduced across the city.
You could ride on the bus for 2p if you were a youngster, making it easy to get around.
Sheffield had plenty for its youngsters to do, with outdoor and indoor swimming pools in some of its parks, as well as things like pitch and putts and putting greens.
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star.
And for many, a great day out was a trip to Redgates, Sheffield’s famous giant toy store of the era.
In an time before many of the health and safety regulations, there were no soft landings if you fell off the slides or the roundabouts. Instead you’d be picking bits of grit out of a cut!
Take a look below at these 25 photos of Sheffield in the 70s, as we look back and explore what it was like to grow up in the city in the decade of glam rock, punk and the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.