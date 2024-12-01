Growing up in 60s Sheffield: 28 old pictures showing what it was like to grow up in Sheffield in the 1960s

We have taken a look back through the archives - and found 28 pictures which sum up growing up in Sheffield in the 60s.

It was a decade of big change, with the face of Sheffield transformed with major housing projects including the construction of complexes such as Kelvin Flats and Hyde Park Flats.

And it was also the decade that saw big name pop acts like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones performing at venues like City Hall.

But many remember it as a great era when youngsters would play out in the streets, and enjoy playgrounds that were created in times of looser health and safety rules.

It was also the decade that brought the football World Cup to Sheffield, with matches played in the city, and a time when families could still drive down a pre-pedestrianised Fargate.

Take a look at the 28 pictures below, and let the nostalgic memories of growing up in 60s Sheffield flow back.

Boys at playing in Carbrook Street in Sheffield, before demolition in the 1960's

1. Playing out

Boys at playing in Carbrook Street in Sheffield, before demolition in the 1960's Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

So this is how the engine works - a driver explains the controls to an organised party of train spotters crowding onto the footplate in 1960

2. Train spotting

So this is how the engine works - a driver explains the controls to an organised party of train spotters crowding onto the footplate in 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Children playing in Nidd Road, Attercliffe, in 1960

3. Play time

Children playing in Nidd Road, Attercliffe, in 1960 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Lady Mayoress, Mrs Worrall discharging books for children after the opening of the Junior Library, Burngreave Library, Gower Street, in 1965. Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Stamping books

Lady Mayoress, Mrs Worrall discharging books for children after the opening of the Junior Library, Burngreave Library, Gower Street, in 1965. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

