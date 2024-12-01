It was a decade of big change, with the face of Sheffield transformed with major housing projects including the construction of complexes such as Kelvin Flats and Hyde Park Flats.
And it was also the decade that saw big name pop acts like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones performing at venues like City Hall.
But many remember it as a great era when youngsters would play out in the streets, and enjoy playgrounds that were created in times of looser health and safety rules.
It was also the decade that brought the football World Cup to Sheffield, with matches played in the city, and a time when families could still drive down a pre-pedestrianised Fargate.
Take a look at the 28 pictures below, and let the nostalgic memories of growing up in 60s Sheffield flow back.
