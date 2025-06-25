Buildings that have stood for many years can be swept away in a matter of days. The removal of some is welcomed but others are a traumatic experience for many - like the Tinsley Towers, Don Valley Stadium and Wedding Cake.
Sometimes buildings are saved, like the former John Lewis and Salvation Army Citadel, and sometimes they are flattened despite the best efforts of campaigners, like the three heritage buildings in Castlegate lost last year.
Here, we round up Sheffield’s notable demolition jobs.
1. Market Tavern
Sheffield City Council has apologised over “the events surrounding the loss” of the former public house in Castlegate in 2024. Photo: Alex Wood
2. Wiley & Co facade
The black-and-white neo-Tudor Wiley and Co facade, dating from 1851, was unique in the city centre. After several years encased in scaffolding it was deemed unsafe by Sheffield City Council and dropped by contractors working for developer Brijesh Patel in October 2024.
Hopes it would be recorded and stored for “possible reuse” were dashed. | National World
3. Old Coroners Court
The Old Coroner’s Court on Nursery Street was demolished last year. Built in 1913, Hallamshire Historic Buildings had campaigned to save it. It set to be replaced by flats. | Google Maps
4. Yorkshireman Rock Bar
The Yorkshireman Rock Bar, which dated back to around 1790, was demolished in 2022. It was found to be structurally unsafe and an Emergency Demolition Order was approved by Sheffield City Council. It came as the site next to the pub was being redeveloped into a Radisson Blu hotel. | nw Photo: Kian Rains
