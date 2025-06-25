'Going, going, gone' - 19 pictures of Sheffield landmarks and heritage buildings getting demolished

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 25th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST

Sheffield has undergone many physical changes in recent years.

Buildings that have stood for many years can be swept away in a matter of days. The removal of some is welcomed but others are a traumatic experience for many - like the Tinsley Towers, Don Valley Stadium and Wedding Cake.

Sometimes buildings are saved, like the former John Lewis and Salvation Army Citadel, and sometimes they are flattened despite the best efforts of campaigners, like the three heritage buildings in Castlegate lost last year.

Here, we round up Sheffield’s notable demolition jobs.

Sheffield City Council has apologised over “the events surrounding the loss” of the former public house in Castlegate in 2024.

1. Market Tavern

Sheffield City Council has apologised over “the events surrounding the loss” of the former public house in Castlegate in 2024. Photo: Alex Wood

Photo Sales
The black-and-white neo-Tudor Wiley and Co facade, dating from 1851, was unique in the city centre. After several years encased in scaffolding it was deemed unsafe by Sheffield City Council and dropped by contractors working for developer Brijesh Patel in October 2024. Hopes it would be recorded and stored for “possible reuse” were dashed.

2. Wiley & Co facade

The black-and-white neo-Tudor Wiley and Co facade, dating from 1851, was unique in the city centre. After several years encased in scaffolding it was deemed unsafe by Sheffield City Council and dropped by contractors working for developer Brijesh Patel in October 2024. Hopes it would be recorded and stored for “possible reuse” were dashed. | National World

Photo Sales
The Old Coroner’s Court on Nursery Street was demolished last year. Built in 1913, Hallamshire Historic Buildings had campaigned to save it. It set to be replaced by flats.

3. Old Coroners Court

The Old Coroner’s Court on Nursery Street was demolished last year. Built in 1913, Hallamshire Historic Buildings had campaigned to save it. It set to be replaced by flats. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Yorkshireman Rock Bar, which dated back to around 1790, was demolished in 2022. It was found to be structurally unsafe and an Emergency Demolition Order was approved by Sheffield City Council. It came as the site next to the pub was being redeveloped into a Radisson Blu hotel.

4. Yorkshireman Rock Bar

The Yorkshireman Rock Bar, which dated back to around 1790, was demolished in 2022. It was found to be structurally unsafe and an Emergency Demolition Order was approved by Sheffield City Council. It came as the site next to the pub was being redeveloped into a Radisson Blu hotel. | nw Photo: Kian Rains

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPubsHotels
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice