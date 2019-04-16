George Egg stars in Sheffield Easter Easter cabaret 

Sheffield's most eclectic variety show, Cabaret Boomboom, presents an 'eggs-iting’ Easter line-up at Ruskin Hall, Walkley on Saturday (April 20).

Appropriately enough, the headline act is funnyman George Egg. He is described as “a rebel chef who combines his culinary skills with comic brilliance by using power tools and gardening equipment to create seriously tasty food” .

George is supported by Matt Tiffany. He throws stuff about. He also twirls and balances it, too, in his juggl ing act .

Also on the bill is Genevieve Carver, a funny Sheffield-based poet who performs across the country. There are three cheeky comperes - Mr Maynard , Mr Herbert and Mr Lodge – and the DJ is Madame Zucchini .

Doors open at 8pm and the live show runs from 8.30pm to 11pm. The DJ plays until midnight. Tickets: www.cabaretboomboom.co.uk