Former England captain Michael Vaughan leads tributes as Yorkshire cricket stalwart David Drabble passes away aged 82 after long illness
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has led the tributes to Yorkshire cricket stalwart David Drabble after he passed away overnight, aged 82 and after a long illness.
Drabble was a well-known figure in local cricket and founded the Sheffield Cricket Lovers Society in 1960.
A statement from the society read: “It is with great sadness that we announce founder of the society...David Drabble, has died overnight after a long illness.
“We pass on sincere condolences to his wife Anne and all the family.
“David Drabble's life was about his family and cricket. His passion for cricket was well known and the society and cricket as a whole will be a poorer place without him.”
And Vaughan, the Ashes-winning captain from 2005, wrote on Twitter: “Such a sad day... David did so much for cricket in South Yorkshire.”
Chris Marples said: “David was a great servant to cricket in South Yorkshire - RIP.”
Jason Shillito added: “Sorry to hear of the passing of David Drabble, a good servant of Yorkshire CC back in the day. A Blade and all round nice guy. Condolences to the family. R.I.P David.”