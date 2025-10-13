The Batemoor and Jordanthorpe estates in Sheffield are due to get £20 million to transform them, and bring more pride to the neighbourhoods, which date back to the 1960s.

We have looked back in time through our archives to dig out great retro pictures showing how faces and places have changed in both those well known neighbourhoods, showing some of the joy and the changes seen through the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

We also drew on pictures from Sheffield Council’s ‘Picture Sheffield’ archive, and the images show two neighbourhoods which look very different now to how they did in the 60s, with some of their famous landmarks now lost. They also show some of the neighbourhoods’ great personalities from over the years.

Take a look at the gallery of 22 pictures below.

1 . Dr. John Bingham Primary Dr. John Bingham Primary School, Batemoor Road, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, in March 1968. It closed as the result of an amalgamation on September 1, 2003.

2 . Batemoor estate Youngsters on the Batemoor estate, Sheffield, in 1967

3 . The Batemoor pub The Batemoor at White Thorns View, Batemoor.