Nostalgic photos recall 60 years of change in Jordanthorpe & Batemoor as Sheffield estates set for £20m boost

Published 13th Oct 2025, 07:22 BST

They are two estates packed with history which could change massively in the coming years - and these 22 pictures show just how much they have already transformed in the last 60 years.

The Batemoor and Jordanthorpe estates in Sheffield are due to get £20 million to transform them, and bring more pride to the neighbourhoods, which date back to the 1960s.

We have looked back in time through our archives to dig out great retro pictures showing how faces and places have changed in both those well known neighbourhoods, showing some of the joy and the changes seen through the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

We also drew on pictures from Sheffield Council’s ‘Picture Sheffield’ archive, and the images show two neighbourhoods which look very different now to how they did in the 60s, with some of their famous landmarks now lost. They also show some of the neighbourhoods’ great personalities from over the years.

Take a look at the gallery of 22 pictures below.

Dr. John Bingham Primary School, Batemoor Road, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, in March 1968. It closed as the result of an amalgamation on September 1, 2003.

1. Dr. John Bingham Primary

Dr. John Bingham Primary School, Batemoor Road, Jordanthorpe, Sheffield, in March 1968. It closed as the result of an amalgamation on September 1, 2003. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Youngsters on the Batemoor estate, Sheffield, in 1967

2. Batemoor estate

Youngsters on the Batemoor estate, Sheffield, in 1967 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

The Batemoor at White Thorns View, Batemoor. Photo: Douglas Edward Axe / Brian Douglas Stevens/ Picture Sheffield

3. The Batemoor pub

The Batemoor at White Thorns View, Batemoor. Photo: Douglas Edward Axe / Brian Douglas Stevens/ Picture Sheffield | Douglas Edward Axe / Brian Douglas Stevens/ Picture Sheffield Photo: Douglas Edward Axe / Brian Douglas Stevens/ Picture Sheffield

Jordanthorpe Secondary School, on Dyche Lane, pictured in July 1972. It later became Meadowhead School, following the merger of Jordanthorpe Comprehensive School and Rowlinson School in 1987

4. Jordanthorpe Secondary School

Jordanthorpe Secondary School, on Dyche Lane, pictured in July 1972. It later became Meadowhead School, following the merger of Jordanthorpe Comprehensive School and Rowlinson School in 1987 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

