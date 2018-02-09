Family nights at Carbrook pub and trips to East coast

Have your say

Retro reader John Askham came down to our recent Retro event at the Moor Market with some memories of growing up in Carbrook, Sheffield.

John is also a motorbike and sidecar enthusiast and we’ll be looking at the history of his club in a future edition.

The Askham and Holmes families enjoying a drink at the British Oak, Carbrook

John has shared some pictures taken at the British Oak pub that he says stood on Carbrook Street, almost next door to the New Inn that still stands there today.

John said: “The British Oak was a great pub for entertainment​ in those days. Sadly I was too young to join in.

“As you suspect, all pictures show members of the Askham family prominently.”

One picture shows ‘Bob Askham with ladies’, To Bob’s right is John’s mum Mary Askham, then his Grandma Polly and neighbours Sarah Windall, John thinks, and Ethel Henshaw.

A pub trip to Cleethorpes from the British Oak at Carbrook. John Askham is near the front with his school cap on

‘Boozy night’ shows Bob again, with John’s Grandma Polly, Aunt Mary and Aunt Cissy

John said: On the pub trip picture I remember such names as Gert Cassidy, Elsie Nelson, Mary Holmes. Connie Piper with my mum nearly far right. I am nearly at the front with school cap on.”

He’s also sent in some photographs taken on family trips to Cleethorpes, around 1947 or 48.

John said: “I am the small boy at the front with arms on knees, watching Punch & Judy.

Bob Askham with the ladies at the British Oak, Carbrook

“My mum is in the starting line-up, third from right for the obstacle race.

“We were holidaying at Humberstone. This is now a big caravan park. Then it was a collection of wooden shacks and converted buses.

“The door to our shack wouldn’t even close, never mind lock.

“We spent the whole of our holiday with the door slightly ajar. Maybe not a bad thing, as the smell of bottled gas was everywhere.”

Boozy night in the British Oak: Bob Askham and friends again, with John Askham's Grandma Polly, Aunt Mary and Aunt Cissy

John Askham near the front with his hands on his knees watching the Punch & Judy show at Humbesrstone around 1949

A ladies' race at Humberstone holiday camp

A ladies' obstacle race at Humberstone holiday camp,around 1949, with John Askham's mum Mary third from right