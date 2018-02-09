Family nights at Carbrook pub and trips to East coast

Retro reader John Askham came down to our recent Retro event at the Moor Market with some memories of growing up in Carbrook, Sheffield.
John is also a motorbike and sidecar enthusiast and we’ll be looking at the history of his club in a future edition.
John has shared some pictures taken at the British Oak pub that he says stood on Carbrook Street, almost next door to the New Inn that still stands there today.
John said: “The British Oak was a great pub for entertainment in those days. Sadly I was too young to join in.
“As you suspect, all pictures show members of the Askham family prominently.”
One picture shows ‘Bob Askham with ladies’, To Bob’s right is John’s mum Mary Askham, then his Grandma Polly and neighbours Sarah Windall, John thinks, and Ethel Henshaw.
‘Boozy night’ shows Bob again, with John’s Grandma Polly, Aunt Mary and Aunt Cissy
John said: On the pub trip picture I remember such names as Gert Cassidy, Elsie Nelson, Mary Holmes. Connie Piper with my mum nearly far right. I am nearly at the front with school cap on.”
He’s also sent in some photographs taken on family trips to Cleethorpes, around 1947 or 48.
John said: “I am the small boy at the front with arms on knees, watching Punch & Judy.
“My mum is in the starting line-up, third from right for the obstacle race.
“We were holidaying at Humberstone. This is now a big caravan park. Then it was a collection of wooden shacks and converted buses.
“The door to our shack wouldn’t even close, never mind lock.
“We spent the whole of our holiday with the door slightly ajar. Maybe not a bad thing, as the smell of bottled gas was everywhere.”