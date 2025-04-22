Events and street parties planned across Sheffield to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A range of events and street parties are set to take place across the city to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

Sheffield Retro - Your regular digest of nostalgia celebrating the city's rich history and heritage Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been 80 years since the end of World War Two (WW2) in Europe and celebrations are being encouraged across the nation.

A range of events and street parties are set to take place across the city to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) | Sheffield City Council

VE Day falls on Thursday, May 8, but people are being encouraged to celebrate on Bank Holiday Monday, which falls a few days before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Sheffield, a range of celebrations will be taking place between April and August, which is the 80th anniversary of WW2 ending across the globe.

The Council’s Library and Archives Service will be hosting a series of Wednesday evening talks and an exhibition in Central Library between May and August.

Sheffield Cathedral will also be involved in a coordinated ringing of bells at 6.30pm on Thursday May 8, along with cathedrals around England.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The 80th anniversary of VE Day gives local communities across Sheffield the chance to come together and remember the sacrifices made during WW2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important we continue to honour those who served in the war and their bravery.

“I am delighted Sheffield’s library services will be hosting a range of events to mark this significant year in history and encourage everyone to get involved with the events, or even to host your own party or celebration over the Bank Holiday Weekend.”

Sheffield libraries:

On May 6, Chapeltown Library will be hosting a talk on WW2 in Ecclesfield Parish, with local historian Josh Daniels. For more information, contact the library directly at [email protected] or call 0114 203 7000

One of the talks, hosted by Central Library, will be led by Dr Tim Cockrell, freelance archaeologist and academic who has taught archaeology at the Workers Educational Association and the University of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be talking about Redmires Prisoner of War camp, which was initially set up during WW1 as a training camp for the Sheffield City Battalion.

In WW2 it became the largest prisoner-of-war camp in Britain, holding more than 11,000 inmates at its peak in 1944.

In June, author Luke Turner will be discussing his book Men of War, marking both Pride month and the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2.

Street parties

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National celebrations are being encouraged in the form of street parties on the 5 May Bank Holiday.

Organising a street party just for residents and neighbours is very simple and does not usually need a licence.

Sheffield residents would need to do the following to organise a street party:

• Let all residents know in the closed off area what you plan to do – this must be done before the Council’s Highways Team can process your application (a template letter is included on the application form)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• If you are planning to sell alcohol at the event, you will need to apply for a Temporary Event Notice

• If you are planning live music, please contact our Licensing Team to discuss whether a license is needed. Email [email protected] or call 0114 273 4264

• Send your letter to affected residents and your application form by 21 April

• Email your application form to [email protected]

Moor Market:

Sheffield’s Moor Market will also be hosting an Amazing Afternoon Cabaret with Gary and Lorrie, a special event celebrating the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

This will take place on Thursday, 1 May, from 2pm to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This free event invites visitors to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment, including live performances of wartime classics and nostalgic music from Groovy Gazza Productions with support from Lil Me Entertainment.

Attendees can also take part in bingo, enjoy a cup of tea and cake and connect with others in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.