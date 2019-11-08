Dramatic pictures show how Sheffield dealt with extreme floods more than 60 years ago
Sheffielders have always pulled together in times of crisis.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:20 am
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:41 am
Neighbours helped clear flooded streets last night as torrential rain caused the latest major flooding incident – with cars submerged, damage caused and transport chaos rife.
And it's a scene that is repeated in these retro images shared by city archive Picture Sheffield, from the floods in the city back in 1958.