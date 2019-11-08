The scenes on Heeley Bridge, London Road, in 1958

Dramatic pictures show how Sheffield dealt with extreme floods more than 60 years ago

Sheffielders have always pulled together in times of crisis.

By Ellen Beardmore
Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:20 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 11:41 am

Neighbours helped clear flooded streets last night as torrential rain caused the latest major flooding incident – with cars submerged, damage caused and transport chaos rife.

And it's a scene that is repeated in these retro images shared by city archive Picture Sheffield, from the floods in the city back in 1958.

1. Destruction caused

Debris at John Figorski Ltd, and R. Morton and Co. Ltd, Little London Road, in 1958

2. Pulling together

Residents dealing with the aftermath of flooding in 1958

3. Left in the rain

Residents on Broadfield Road in 1958

4. After the flood

How Clyde Road looked in 1958

