The mixed bathing pool at Glossop Road Swimming Baths, Sheffield - with a net slung underneath to catch falling pieces of the roof - in July 1969

Do you remember Sheffield's Glossop Road baths?

The news that Spa 1877, based at the old Glossop Road baths, has closed will remind many Sheffielders of the old building where they learned to swim.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 15:25

The spa, based in the Turkish Baths, is the last surviving part of a public baths complex that was built in 1836 to give poor Sheffielders much-needed access to better hygiene, following the terrible cholera epidemic that killed 402 people.

The building housed two swimming pools and these are where many Sheffield schoolchildren had their swimming lessons.

1. NSS1-14-09-19-004-NSS1Retro&10Pics Image 2

Customers at the Turkish Bath on September 30, 1986

Photo: Julia Armstrong

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. NSS1-14-09-19-004-NSS1Retro&10Pics Image 3

A reopening ceremony of Glossop Road Baths, Sheffield following their renovation, performed by by David Leigh of Sheffield City SC on June 29, 1974

Photo: Julia Armstrong

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. NSS1-14-09-19-004-NSS1Retro&10Pics Image 5

Glossop Road Swimming Baths, Sheffield, 1966

Photo: Julia Armstrong

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. NSS1-14-09-19-004-NSS1Retro&10Pics Image 6

Glossop Road Swimming Baths, Sheffield, 1970

Photo: Julia Armstrong

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3