Do you remember Sheffield's Glossop Road baths?
The news that Spa 1877, based at the old Glossop Road baths, has closed will remind many Sheffielders of the old building where they learned to swim.
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019, 15:25
The spa, based in the Turkish Baths, is the last surviving part of a public baths complex that was built in 1836 to give poor Sheffielders much-needed access to better hygiene, following the terrible cholera epidemic that killed 402 people.
The building housed two swimming pools and these are where many Sheffield schoolchildren had their swimming lessons.