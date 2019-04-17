Do you know these 1950s Sheffield club cyclists?

A Retro reader has asked for help identifying keen Sheffield cyclists featured on these 1950s photographs.

Phil Howling of Smithywood Crescent, S8 wrote: “Whilst I was reading The Star dated April 13, I was interested in the photograph of the football team from the 1950s.

Sheffield cycle club member John Ernest Howling with his baby son, Stephen

“I have a similar question, please see the attached photographs, both of which were taken in the early 1950s.

“My late father, John Howling, is featured in both pictures, he is seated on the right in the first photo and he is standing in the second, wearing the heavy coat and holding my brother Steve, who is now 64 years of age.

“Returning to the first picture, this was my father's cycling club and I believe they were based somewhere near to Meersbrook in Sheffield.

“I would be interested to know if anyone recognises anyone in the photos?

“They did much of their cycling in the Peak District and my father often used to mention time trials they competed in on the Great North Road (now the A1) at Blyth.”

Still on a sporting theme, research in Buxton found that Canadian soldiers braved the worst the trenches could throw at them but found one thing about World War One hard to take - cricket!

By 1918, three large hotels and a hospital in the spa town were turned over to the rehabilitation of Canadian forces injured in the fighting. Sport played a great part in getting them back to fitness, research done in advance of Buxton International Festival’s book programme has found.

Lieut R Matthews wrote in The Canadian Hospital News August 1918 edition: “Cricket really must get a hustle on if it wants to stand up against baseball as a Summer game. To put it mildly, more pep is required.”

