Damon's: Nostalgic memories of the restaurant where you needed your passport

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 6th Apr 2025, 05:02 BST

Pretty much every family in Sheffield enjoyed a celebration here back in the day.

Damon’s was an American-style restaurant near Crystal Peaks that drew in families regularly for special occasions - especially birthdays.

And if you took your passport with you to prove your birthday, you received your meal for free.

Yet all good things come to an end, and after 25 years of trading the site closed its doors in 2019 and has since been turned into a Wetherspoons.

But here’s an opportunity to take a walk through memory lane and look back at what made this place so popular.

Walk back through Damon's restaurant in Beighton, Sheffield, which became a Wetherspoons pub called The Scarsdale Hundred.

1. Damon's

Walk back through Damon's restaurant in Beighton, Sheffield, which became a Wetherspoons pub called The Scarsdale Hundred. Photo: JPI

Damon's was the go-to place for food with friends and family when an event worth celebrating came around.

2. Special Occasions

Damon's was the go-to place for food with friends and family when an event worth celebrating came around. Photo: submit

Lee Foulston, Karen Stephenson and Neil Smith of Damon's Restaurant, Beighton, Sheffield, July 13, 1998

3. The faces of Damon's

Lee Foulston, Karen Stephenson and Neil Smith of Damon's Restaurant, Beighton, Sheffield, July 13, 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

A busy Damon's in July 1999.

4. July 1999

A busy Damon's in July 1999. Photo: submit

