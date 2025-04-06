Damon’s was an American-style restaurant near Crystal Peaks that drew in families regularly for special occasions - especially birthdays.

And if you took your passport with you to prove your birthday, you received your meal for free.

Yet all good things come to an end, and after 25 years of trading the site closed its doors in 2019 and has since been turned into a Wetherspoons.

But here’s an opportunity to take a walk through memory lane and look back at what made this place so popular.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Damon's Walk back through Damon's restaurant in Beighton, Sheffield, which became a Wetherspoons pub called The Scarsdale Hundred. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

2 . Special Occasions Damon's was the go-to place for food with friends and family when an event worth celebrating came around. Photo: submit Photo Sales