City’s proud heritage plus tea and cake!
What better way to learn about the extraordinary range of Sheffield cutlery that Victorians thought they needed than over afternoon tea?
Nick Duggan, curator of the Hawley Collection at Kelham Island Museum, will be talking about the wide range of Sheffield-made implements that the Victorians used for eating.
In the days of empire, Sheffield cutlery and serving implements would have travelled the world, of course.
Members of the audience will have an opportunity to handle the objects he brings along to show at Portland Works, Randall Street, S2 on Friday (June 21) at 2pm.
Portland Works outreach and education officer Stella Howe said: “This lecture will be a little different from our usual events.
“In addition to a fascinating lecture from a respected local historian, your entry ticket will also include the cost of an excellent afternoon tea provided by PJ Taste of Sheffield.”
The afternoon tea will be served at 3pm following the lecture. It will consist of a selection of cocktail sandwiches served on three-tier cake stands, together with a selection of PJ Taste's sweet afternoon fancies.
On the menu are mini lemon tarts and creamy cupcakes, served with Frazers locally-roasted Fairtrade coffee or Cafedirect Fairtrade Tea, all served on vintage china.
Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are available if requested in advance.
Email outreach@portlandworks.co.uk for details.
Portland Works is holding this event as part of The Great Get Together, the movement inspired by Jo Cox MP, who was killed on June 16, 2016.
This third weekend event marks what would have been Jo’s 45th birthday.
All profits will be be split between Cavendish Cancer Care and Portland Works.
Booking is essential and numbers are limited. Tickets are £15. Book online at www.eventbrite.co.uk.