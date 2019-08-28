Can you solve this Sheffield old picture mystery?

Can anyone identify this picture, probably taken in 1953 and could have some connection to the company of J Beardshaw & Son?

Maggie Tyson from the library got in touch with Retro archivist Jane Salt when someone came in to offer her the pictures.

She told Jane: “I have been sent some photographs as possible donations to Picture Sheffield but the customer who sent them doesn’t know what they are or what date they are.

“They have references on the back which say copyright of Telegraph and Star and give a reference number for further copies.”

Unfortunately, any clue from our archives to what the pictures show has been lost in the mists of time.

Maggie said she though the mention of the number 53 in the reference numbers could point to the pictures being taken in 1953.

She said: “They show an image of a portrait being unveiled and hung in a building but I don’t know what the building is or who the man in the portrait is.

“It could possibly have some connection to the company of Beardshaw and Son as they were tucked away inside a book of notes and news cuttings about the company.”

J Beardshaw and Son Ltd of Baltic Works, Effingham Road, Sheffield was set up in 1819 by Jonathan Beardshaw, according to Grace’s Guide to British industrial history.

It made and sold steel, files, saws and other items. The firm had a famous Conqueror brand of twist drill, plus Invincible and Vigilant brand names.

By 1961 they were steel manufacturers, rollers and forgers of all qualities of high-speed, tool, stainless, alloy and carbon steels.

However, a decade later the firm went into liquidation.