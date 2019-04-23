Can you help identify these photos of Sheffield in a bygone era?
The Sheffield Archives are home to many wonderful photos of our city in times gone by.
Some of their retro photos, however, they can not identify. They are appealing for your help in helping to find out when and where these photos were taken.
1. This photo shows a girl taking her dog for a walk on a housing estate.
This photo is labeled as S45544.
2. This shows lots of houses.
This photo is labelled as S45512.
3. This black and white image shows homes and their gardens.
This photo is labelled as S45524.
4. This photo shows houses and their front gardens on a quiet street.
This photo is labelled as S45526.
