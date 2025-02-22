As we reach the year where someone born in 1989 will be turning 36, we have taken a trip back to the Sheffield where the nuclear drama Threads was filmed, and where the NUM was based during the famous miners strike of 1984-85.

It’s fair to say that the decade was remembered for many positive reasons. At least at the start of the decade, Sheffield still operated 2p bus fares for children.

And for many, the ‘80s was a time of brilliant music, classic television shows and simpler living.

When you consider that the start of the 1980s was 45 years ago, it’s easy to see why many towns and cities, including those in South Yorkshire, look completely different now compared to how they did back then.

Sheffield is no exception, with many parts of the city having been completely redeveloped over the past four decades.

Join us in our time machine as we leave 2025 and head back to Sheffield in the 1980s.

Let us know which photos shocked you the most!

1 . Fargate This is how the top of Fargate looked in the 1980s. Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield | SCC, Picture Sheffield Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . High Street High Street, Sheffield, pictured in 1989 | SCC, Picture Sheffield Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . West Street The NCP car park on West Street in 1986. Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield | SCC, Picture Sheffield Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield Photo Sales