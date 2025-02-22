Bygone Sheffield: 'I stepped back in time and visited Sheffield in the 1980s - here's what I saw'

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 06:00 BST

Many parts of Sheffield are unrecognisable, compared to how they looked back in the 1980s.

As we reach the year where someone born in 1989 will be turning 36, we have taken a trip back to the Sheffield where the nuclear drama Threads was filmed, and where the NUM was based during the famous miners strike of 1984-85.

It’s fair to say that the decade was remembered for many positive reasons. At least at the start of the decade, Sheffield still operated 2p bus fares for children.

And for many, the ‘80s was a time of brilliant music, classic television shows and simpler living.

When you consider that the start of the 1980s was 45 years ago, it’s easy to see why many towns and cities, including those in South Yorkshire, look completely different now compared to how they did back then.

Sheffield is no exception, with many parts of the city having been completely redeveloped over the past four decades.

Join us in our time machine as we leave 2025 and head back to Sheffield in the 1980s.

Let us know which photos shocked you the most!

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

This is how the top of Fargate looked in the 1980s. Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield

1. Fargate

This is how the top of Fargate looked in the 1980s. Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield | SCC, Picture Sheffield Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
High Street, Sheffield, pictured in 1989

2. High Street

High Street, Sheffield, pictured in 1989 | SCC, Picture Sheffield Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The NCP car park on West Street in 1986. Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield

3. West Street

The NCP car park on West Street in 1986. Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield | SCC, Picture Sheffield Photo: SCC, Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
West Street, 1983. Photo: Colin Richards, Picture Sheffield

4. West Street

West Street, 1983. Photo: Colin Richards, Picture Sheffield | Colin Richards, Picture Sheffield Photo: Colin Richards, Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMusicSouth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice