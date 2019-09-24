Book celebrates Peter Stringfellow's legendary Sheffield club King Mojo
Scores of former club-goers from one of Shef-field’s most iconic clubs have contributed to a book that aims to create the venue’s defining legacy.
Sheffield was a dismal town
And Pinstone Street a narrow lane.
Now Sheffield Council's pulled it down
To build it up again.
And on the new street they'll allow
Only the best establishments.
An auctioneer sits ready now
To knock it down to wealthy gents;
But hear his wails
As each lot fails:
“Will nobody buy what we sell?”
Here's Henry Bacon Atkinson,
He's shouting “Sell this plot to me!”
By Jove, he's fired the starting gun,
Hooray for Henry B!
“On this corner, 'midst the ruin
I'll build the most select emporia,
Below, best bitter I'll be brewing,
Above will rival the Waldorf Astoria!”
But I declare
What he built there
Upstairs was the Athol Hotel.
Strike up the old Atholian band!
Tom Murgatroyd's our genial host.
Pass the bottles hand to hand,
Let's drink a convivial toast!
Where athletes boast their sporting glories
Old soldiers tell their tallest stories
Where Liberals go to taunt the Tories
All Sheffield's there, so let's repair
Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.
Now there's celebration dinners
Football champions dining there
Sporting trophies for the winners
And Charles Clegg in the chair
When Clegg obeyed his country's call
His teammates took all tykes for fools
And barely let him see the ball
But they discovered Sheffield rules
And Clegg one day
Would chair the FA
Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.
Now, Cleggy was the referee
When one man said “This game's a farce,
And I've pushed better men than thee
From my capacious arse.”
Said Clegg “I like to see thee try,
So I'll gi' thee a week to do what you say
But if by then your boast's a lie
I'll fine thee a pound, and a week to pay.”
When the week was through
He'd paid his due
Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.
Hush the old Atholian band!
Gents, please curb your mirth and witticism!
Sporting heroes of the land
Now parade their Athol-eticism
We've two boxers for a weigh-in,
And Wombwell's Circus agent's stayin'.
Cheers! And never mind who's payin'...
All Sheffield's there, so let's repair
Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.
But now we've seen its glamour fade
And they've begun to tear it down.
It's reached its end, though once it made
A city of a town.
If we would from our forebears learn,
Who built this street from end to end
And made New Pinstone's corner turn,
They'd think we'd gone clean round the bend.
Once fortune faded
It looked a bit jaded:
Who cared for the Athol Hotel?
It sought success in times adverse
And very soon its fortunes bloomed.
It's now immortalised in verse!
Even though it's doomed.
It's seen political intrigue,
Splendid spreads of numerous courses,
The founding of a football league
And pleas for work for circus horses.
Your glasses raise
To glorious days
Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.
Strike up the old Atholian band!
Feast and fun and jovial jollity!
Worry and woe can ne'er withstand
Our unshakeable Athol-ity.
Close to where the crowds are madding,
A-gallivanting and a-gadding,
Once adorned with timber cladding,
All Sheffield's there, so let's repair
Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.