Book celebrates Peter Stringfellow's legendary Sheffield club King Mojo

Scores of former club-goers from one of Shef-field’s most iconic clubs have contributed to a book that aims to create the venue’s defining legacy.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 11:16 am
Updated Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 23:01 pm
Famed soul and R&B artist Ben E King inside the King Mojo office

Sheffield was a dismal town

And Pinstone Street a narrow lane.

Now Sheffield Council's pulled it down

Writer Neil Anderson and Peter Stringfellow with a reproduction of the King Mojo sign when one of Neil's books was launched

To build it up again.

And on the new street they'll allow

Only the best establishments.

An auctioneer sits ready now

Ace faces: regulars at the King Mojo club

To knock it down to wealthy gents;

But hear his wails

As each lot fails:

“Will nobody buy what we sell?”

King Mojo-goers get ready to board a bus to dance on the legendary Ready Steady Go! TV programme

Here's Henry Bacon Atkinson,

He's shouting “Sell this plot to me!”

By Jove, he's fired the starting gun,

Hooray for Henry B!

A ticket to the King Mojo club

“On this corner, 'midst the ruin

I'll build the most select emporia,

Below, best bitter I'll be brewing,

Above will rival the Waldorf Astoria!”

But I declare

What he built there

Upstairs was the Athol Hotel.

Strike up the old Atholian band!

Tom Murgatroyd's our genial host.

Pass the bottles hand to hand,

Let's drink a convivial toast!

Where athletes boast their sporting glories

Old soldiers tell their tallest stories

Where Liberals go to taunt the Tories

All Sheffield's there, so let's repair

Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.

Now there's celebration dinners

Football champions dining there

Sporting trophies for the winners

And Charles Clegg in the chair

When Clegg obeyed his country's call

His teammates took all tykes for fools

And barely let him see the ball

But they discovered Sheffield rules

And Clegg one day

Would chair the FA

Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.

Now, Cleggy was the referee

When one man said “This game's a farce,

And I've pushed better men than thee

From my capacious arse.”

Said Clegg “I like to see thee try,

So I'll gi' thee a week to do what you say

But if by then your boast's a lie

I'll fine thee a pound, and a week to pay.”

When the week was through

He'd paid his due

Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.

Hush the old Atholian band!

Gents, please curb your mirth and witticism!

Sporting heroes of the land

Now parade their Athol-eticism

We've two boxers for a weigh-in,

And Wombwell's Circus agent's stayin'.

Cheers! And never mind who's payin'...

All Sheffield's there, so let's repair

Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.

But now we've seen its glamour fade

And they've begun to tear it down.

It's reached its end, though once it made

A city of a town.

If we would from our forebears learn,

Who built this street from end to end

And made New Pinstone's corner turn,

They'd think we'd gone clean round the bend.

Once fortune faded

It looked a bit jaded:

Who cared for the Athol Hotel?

It sought success in times adverse

And very soon its fortunes bloomed.

It's now immortalised in verse!

Even though it's doomed.

It's seen political intrigue,

Splendid spreads of numerous courses,

The founding of a football league

And pleas for work for circus horses.

Your glasses raise

To glorious days

Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.

Strike up the old Atholian band!

Feast and fun and jovial jollity!

Worry and woe can ne'er withstand

Our unshakeable Athol-ity.

Close to where the crowds are madding,

A-gallivanting and a-gadding,

Once adorned with timber cladding,

All Sheffield's there, so let's repair

Upstairs at the Athol Hotel.