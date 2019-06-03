Bicentenary of the birth of Queen Victoria

RetroPicture Sheffield Bicentenary of the birth of Queen VictoriaThis week we take a look back at the bicentenary of the birth of Queen VictoriaBy BarbaraCraythorn1Monday, 03 June, 2019, 09:42 Pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk1. Photographers prepare for the royal visit of Queen Victoria, High Street, 1897Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo2. Queen Victoria visiting Sheffield at the old Corn Exchange building, 1897Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo3. Fargate showing decorations for the Royal visit of Queen Victoria, 1897Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photo4. Ticket to Town Hall viewing platform for the visit of Queen Victoria, 1897Picture SheffieldPhoto: submitCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 2