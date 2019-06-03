Picture Sheffield

Bicentenary of the birth of Queen Victoria

This week we take a look back at the bicentenary of the birth of Queen Victoria

By BarbaraCraythorn1
Monday, 03 June, 2019, 09:42

Pictures courtesy of Picture Sheffield www.picturesheffield.co.uk

1. Photographers prepare for the royal visit of Queen Victoria, High Street, 1897

2. Queen Victoria visiting Sheffield at the old Corn Exchange building, 1897

3. Fargate showing decorations for the Royal visit of Queen Victoria, 1897

4. Ticket to Town Hall viewing platform for the visit of Queen Victoria, 1897

