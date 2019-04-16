Bells of Sheffield’s Catholic cathedral to ring for Notre Dame

The bells of Sheffield's Roman Catholic Cathedral will ring this week as a symbol of solidarity with the fire-ravaged Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris.

St Marie’s Catholic Cathedral on Norfolk Street will ring their bells before the Chrism Mass between 10am at 11am on Wednesday morning as well as between 7pm and 8pm for the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Maundy Thursday.

A cathedral spokesperson said: "We weren't planning to ring our bells during Holy Week but we wanted to show our thoughts and prayers are with Notre Dame and to express our confidence that its bells will one day ring out over Paris and a fully restored cathedral."

Both St Marie's and Notre Dame Cathedrals are dedicated to the Virgin Mary, and last year Notre Dame's organist, Olivier Latry, headlined a concert at St Marie's to mark the completion of an extensive renovation of St Marie's historic Lewis organ.