Are you in these Doncaster school photos from 1952?

The Percy Jackson Grammar School in Woodlands operated as a grammar school from 1939 until 1968. The original Art Deco buildings were demolished in 2013.

Former pupils of the grammar school are running a project to put names to old class photographs. They are hoping to identify around three thousand people from just over a hundred photographs. With the help of the internet and e-mails they are making great strides, but have made little progress with two particular classes featured in photos taken in 1952.

The two classes are 5BS, in the fifth form of pupils who joined in 1947, and 4G, in the fourth form of 1948 entrants. So we are talking about people born around 1935 to 1938. The teacher of 5BS was Miss Massey and the teacher of 4G was Mr Forrester.

If you recognise anyone on these pictures or know of anyone who might help please contact Ken Cooke, Tel 01943 602588 or e-mail kenandchris.cooke@btinternet.com .