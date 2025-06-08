After the brief return of bendy buses, here are 25 things we could once do in Sheffield, but no longer can

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 09:09 BST

The bendy buses made a brief return to Sheffield this year, bringing back memories of things we used to be able to do in Sheffield, but which have gone forever.

Operator Supertram South Yorkshire brought in several of the quirky buses to replace trams during renewal work between the Cathedral and Main Bridge in Sheffield.

With one of those things that you can no longer do having briefly returned to Sheffield, we took a look at what else you could once do in the city which have now been lost to time.

Here are 25 suggestions. How many of them did you try?

These are 25 things that we once loved doing in Sheffield, which we can no longer do

1. We can no longer do these things

These are 25 things that we once loved doing in Sheffield, which we can no longer do Photo: National World / Picture Sheffield

Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs pictured on 7 January 1992. It was a popular destination for people across the north of England, but closed after a fire in 2012.

2. Sheffield Ski Village

Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs pictured on 7 January 1992. It was a popular destination for people across the north of England, but closed after a fire in 2012. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Gaumont Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, November 4, 1985. Until it was demolished, the Gaumont was one of the main Sheffield centre cinemas, along the the ABC.

3. Gaumont Cinema

Gaumont Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, November 4, 1985. Until it was demolished, the Gaumont was one of the main Sheffield centre cinemas, along the the ABC. Photo: Charlie Smith

Weston Park Museum's Arctic World section was well loved by a generation of children and parents, with its feature that allowed you to build an igloo with rubber 'ice' blocks among the popular activities. It was replaced with an Egyption section

4. Visit the museum's Arctic World section

Weston Park Museum's Arctic World section was well loved by a generation of children and parents, with its feature that allowed you to build an igloo with rubber 'ice' blocks among the popular activities. It was replaced with an Egyption section Photo: Mike Waistell

