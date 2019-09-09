A Sheffield policeman's lot was a sporty one
A Sheffield police officer has shared pictures of himself as a young recruit and a keen sportsman.
Brian Gannon of Parson Cross wrote: “I enclose four pictures for your Star Retro columns.
“The first one is from 1951, Police Training College, Pannal Ash, Harrogate when I was a 20-year-old recruit for Sheffield City Police.
“The second one is Sheffield City Police cricket team, taken playing against Manchester City Police team.
“The third picture is the 1949 RAF National Service football team at Hullavington, Chippenham, Wiltshire.
“The fourth one is St Patrick's football team in the final of the AJ Saunders Memorial Cup 1956, which we won, at the Niagara police sports ground.
“On this photograph, the men in overcoats were Mr Burdett and Mr Doughty, the captain at the front was David Burdett with the winners' trophy.
“Yours truly Brian Gannon is on all of these pictures.