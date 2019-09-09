A Sheffield policeman's lot was a sporty one

Brian Gannon at the Police Training College, Harrogate in 1951, when he was a 20-year-old recruit for Sheffield City Police

Brian Gannon of Parson Cross wrote: “I enclose four pictures for your Star Retro columns.

“The first one is from 1951, Police Training College, Pannal Ash, Harrogate when I was a 20-year-old recruit for Sheffield City Police.

“The second one is Sheffield City Police cricket team, taken playing against Manchester City Police team.

Brian Gannon is a member of this Sheffield City Police cricket team taken when playing against Manchester City Police team

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The third picture is the 1949 RAF National Service football team at Hullavington, Chippenham, Wiltshire.

“The fourth one is St Patrick's football team in the final of the AJ Saunders Memorial Cup 1956, which we won, at the Niagara police sports ground.

“On this photograph, the men in overcoats were Mr Burdett and Mr Doughty, the captain at the front was David Burdett with the winners' trophy.

“Yours truly Brian Gannon is on all of these pictures.

Brian Gannon with the 1949 RAF National Service football team at RAF Hullavington, Chippenham, Wiltshire

Brian Gannon with the winning St Patrick's football team in the final of the AJ Saunders Memorial Cup 1956, pictured at the Niagara police sports ground