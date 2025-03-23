This retro photo gallery captures some of Sheffield’s most popular nightclubs, working men’s clubs and social clubs from that era.

They were at the heart of Sheffield’s buzzing nightlife during the 60s and 70s.

The much-missed nightspots pictured include the Fiesta Club, Tiffany’s, Josephine’s, and Peter Stringfellow’s King Mojo Club.

The photos show the exterior of the clubs and people partying inside.

They capture the excitement of the opening night at the Cavendish, go go dancing at the Penny Farthing Club, and the glamour of Craywood Gaming Club.

Other clubs featured include Highway 61 Soul Club on London Road, Attercliffe Victory Club, and the Heartbeat Club at the old Silver Blades ice rink on Queens Road.

How many of these clubs do you remember, and what was your favourite?

1 . Fiesta Outside the Fiesta Club, Sheffield, in 1976 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Go go dancing competition A go go dancing competition at Sheffield's Penny Farthing Club in February 1970. Pictured on the dance floor are Betty Nixon, Avril Cochrane and Christine Hague | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Tiffany's Tiffany's nightclub, at the junction of London Road and Boston Street, Sheffield, in February 1977 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales