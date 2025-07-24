32 of the best retro photos capturing 90s vibes at popular pubs around South Yorkshire

Landlords, punters and famous visitors, including the star of a hit TV show, are pictured in these photos celebrating 90s pub life around South Yorkshire.

This retro gallery shows popular watering holes back then around Sheffield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley.

Some have sadly closed since these photos were taken, while the beer is still flowing at others.

Either way, these atmospheric photos are bound to bring back memories for pubgoers across South Yorkshire.

The pictures feature some of the area’s youngest landlords and landladies, one of the region’s longest serving publicans, and several award-winning pubs of the 90s.

How many of these pubs have you visited, and how many of the landlords and bar staff pictured do you remember? Let us know in the comments section.

Manager Mike Kilner with the artwork in the gents' toilets at the Sportsman Inn, on Redmires Road, Lodgemoor, Sheffield, in 1999

1. Sportsman Inn

Manager Mike Kilner with the artwork in the gents' toilets at the Sportsman Inn, on Redmires Road, Lodgemoor, Sheffield, in 1999 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Mike Waistell

Drinkers leave a Doncaster town centre pub in July 1998

2. Getting a lift

Drinkers leave a Doncaster town centre pub in July 1998 | National World Photo: Steve Taylor

Tracy Haines at Durty O'Dwyers pub, Market Hill, Barnsley, in 1998

3. Durty O'Dwyers

Tracy Haines at Durty O'Dwyers pub, Market Hill, Barnsley, in 1998 | National World Photo: Dean Atkins

Sandra Caine, landlady of the Yellow Lion pub, Greasbrough, Rotherham, in 1997

4. Yellow Lion

Sandra Caine, landlady of the Yellow Lion pub, Greasbrough, Rotherham, in 1997 | National World Photo: Dennis Lound

