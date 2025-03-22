Sheffield retro: 28 nostalgic photos capturing popular butchers and bakeries of the 80s and 90s

Every neighbourhood used to have a good butchers shop or bakery.

But growing competition from the big supermarkets and more recently the cost of living crisis have forced many much-loved purveyors of meat and baked goods out of business.

This retro photo gallery looks back at popular butchers and bakeries during the 1980s and 90s around Sheffield, from the city centre to the suburbs, including Parson Cross, High Green, Sharrow and Grenoside.

They show how prices and tastes have changed over the years, and in many cases show the characters who ran those shops and some of the regular customers.

While many of the businesses pictured have long since closed, some are still going strong, like Cooplands and Fletchers Bakery, the latter of which has been running for more than 125 years.

Do these pictures bring back any memories for you? What do you think was the best butchers shop or bakery Sheffield ever had?

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Shops on Upperthorpe Road, Sheffield, including Fletchers Bakery

1. Upperthorpe Road

Shops on Upperthorpe Road, Sheffield, including Fletchers Bakery | Picture Sheffield/Ted Mace Photo: Picture Sheffield/Ted Mace

C. Hulley, butchers, on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, in 1989

2. Inside Hulley's

C. Hulley, butchers, on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, in 1989 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Hagenbachs bakery and cafe, on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1985

3. Hagenbachs

Hagenbachs bakery and cafe, on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1985 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

E. Friedrich and Son pork butchers, on Wicker, at the junction with Willey Street, in November 1989

4. E. Friedrich and Son

E. Friedrich and Son pork butchers, on Wicker, at the junction with Willey Street, in November 1989 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

