But growing competition from the big supermarkets and more recently the cost of living crisis have forced many much-loved purveyors of meat and baked goods out of business.

This retro photo gallery looks back at popular butchers and bakeries during the 1980s and 90s around Sheffield, from the city centre to the suburbs, including Parson Cross, High Green, Sharrow and Grenoside.

They show how prices and tastes have changed over the years, and in many cases show the characters who ran those shops and some of the regular customers.

While many of the businesses pictured have long since closed, some are still going strong, like Cooplands and Fletchers Bakery, the latter of which has been running for more than 125 years.

Do these pictures bring back any memories for you? What do you think was the best butchers shop or bakery Sheffield ever had?

The photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Upperthorpe Road Shops on Upperthorpe Road, Sheffield, including Fletchers Bakery

C. Hulley, butchers, on Margetson Crescent, Parson Cross, in 1989

Hagenbachs bakery and cafe, on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1985