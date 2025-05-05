For various reasons such as shops closuring, changes to the road layouts, fashion or various spending cuts, some facilities have closed down or been changed beyond recognition.

We have taken a look back over the years, and put together this guide to some of the great things that we could once do in the city, its parks and its roads, which have now been lost.

Pictures are from our archives, or courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Take a look at the activties, and see how many you remember.

1 . Use the flumes at Ponds Forge The famous flumes, water sides that took you outside the building, did not re-open after the venue closed its leisure pool for a refurbishment in 2021. The picture shows a group of swimmers in Victorian swimming costumes pictured in the flume splash pool at Ponds Forge in March 1991 at the XV1 Universiade Festival launch Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Go skiiing at the ski village Sheffield Ski Village, Parkwood Springs pictured on 7 January 1992. It was a popular destination for people across the north of England, but closed after a fire in 2012. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3 . See a film at the Gaumont Gaumont Cinema, Barker's Pool, Sheffield, November 4, 1985. Until it was demolished, the Gaumont was one of the main Sheffield centre cinemas, along the the ABC | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

4 . Visit the Traditional Heritage Museum on Ecclesall Road The Traditional Heritage Museum, on Ecclesall Road was a popular attraction after opening in 1985, but it closed in 2011 The University of Sheffield, which owned the building, said at the time it could not afford the "very significant capital investment" needed to maintain it. Photo: Paul Chappells