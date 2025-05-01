Long before it was dubbed the real ale capital of the world, it was the home of famous beers including Wards and Stones Bitter.

These retro photos capture the pubs around Sheffield where those and other drinks were flowing freely during the 1960s.

The boozers pictured include popular city centre venues of the day, like the Old Blue Bell, on High Street, the Travellers Rest, on The Moor, and the Mail Coach, on West Street.

Also featured are much-loved locals of the 60s in Sheffield’s suburbs, such as the Albion, in Netherthorpe, the Original Grindstone, in Crookes, and the Rock House pub, in Pitsmoor.

Some of the watering holes pictured are still with us but many have been lost forever.

How many of these pubs do you recognise and do you have any happy memories of drinking there?

1 . The Albert The Albert pub at the corner of Cambridge Street and Division Street, Sheffield city centre, in May 1960 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Traveller's Rest The Traveller's Rest pub on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in March 1965. It was also known as Billy Lees after one of its landlords | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Everest Inn The Everest Inn, on Ballifield Drive, Handsworth, Sheffield, in 1961 | Picture Sheffield/P. David Turton Photo: Picture Sheffield/P. David Turton Photo Sales