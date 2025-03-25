Sheffield retro: 25 photos and ads show popular 60s and 70s shops, clubs and restaurants you may remember

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 25th Mar 2025, 06:45 BST

These photos will whisk you back to the days when 85p could buy you a ‘businessmen’s luncheon’ at a fancy Sheffield restaurant.

They show not just the popular restaurants, shops and nightclubs in Sheffield during the 60s and 70s but the way they were advertised to the masses back then.

The special offers listed at the much-missed Walshs department store in the early 60s include a pair of ‘Pex’ nylons for four shillings and 11 pence, or less than 25p in today’s money.

Elsewhere, The Arcade, at the bottom of The Moor, where it meets Ecclesall Road, is described as ‘Sheffield’s gift centre’; a ticket for the Locarno’s Gala World Cup Celebration Dances in 1966 would have set you back five shillings; and The Limit nightclub on West Street is promoted as offering ‘live bands’, ‘good food’ and a ‘top DJ every night’.

Violet May’s record store on Matilda Street in Sheffield city centre, the Davy’s cafes on Fargate, The Moor and Haymarket, and the Zing Vaa Chinese restaurant opposite the old bandstand on The Moor are among the other lost Sheffield instutions featured in this retro photo gallery.

The images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

How many of these old Sheffield shops, restaurants and nightclubs do you remember, and is your favourite 60s or 70s venue among them?

An advert for the Italian restaurant La Casina Bianca, on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, in 1974, describing it as 'Sheffield's first authentic Italian restaurant'

1. 'Sheffield's first'

An advert for the Italian restaurant La Casina Bianca, on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, in 1974, describing it as 'Sheffield's first authentic Italian restaurant' | Picture Sheffield/Kelly's Directory of Sheffield and Rotherham, 1974 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Kelly's Directory of Sheffield and Rotherham, 1974

Photo Sales
An advert for the Chinese restaurant Zing Vaa, on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1974

2. '100 varieties of meals'

An advert for the Chinese restaurant Zing Vaa, on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1974 | Picture Sheffield/Kelly's Directory of Sheffield and Rotherham, 1974 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Kelly's Directory of Sheffield and Rotherham, 1974

Photo Sales
Zing Vaa on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, between GT News and Visionhire, opposite the bandstand, in 1990

3. Zing Vaa

Zing Vaa on The Moor, Sheffield city centre, between GT News and Visionhire, opposite the bandstand, in 1990 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
An advert for the Italian restaurant La Capannina, on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, in 1974, promoting its 'businessmen's luncheon' for 85p

4. 'Businessmen's luncheon'

An advert for the Italian restaurant La Capannina, on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, in 1974, promoting its 'businessmen's luncheon' for 85p | Picture Sheffield/Image from Kelly's Directory of Sheffield and Rotherham, 1974 Photo: Picture Sheffield/Image from Kelly's Directory of Sheffield and Rotherham, 1974

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BoostNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesSheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice