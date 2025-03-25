They show not just the popular restaurants, shops and nightclubs in Sheffield during the 60s and 70s but the way they were advertised to the masses back then.

The special offers listed at the much-missed Walshs department store in the early 60s include a pair of ‘Pex’ nylons for four shillings and 11 pence, or less than 25p in today’s money.

Elsewhere, The Arcade, at the bottom of The Moor, where it meets Ecclesall Road, is described as ‘Sheffield’s gift centre’; a ticket for the Locarno’s Gala World Cup Celebration Dances in 1966 would have set you back five shillings; and The Limit nightclub on West Street is promoted as offering ‘live bands’, ‘good food’ and a ‘top DJ every night’.

Violet May’s record store on Matilda Street in Sheffield city centre, the Davy’s cafes on Fargate, The Moor and Haymarket, and the Zing Vaa Chinese restaurant opposite the old bandstand on The Moor are among the other lost Sheffield instutions featured in this retro photo gallery.

The images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

How many of these old Sheffield shops, restaurants and nightclubs do you remember, and is your favourite 60s or 70s venue among them?

