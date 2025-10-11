These nostalgic photos show how different shopping looked in Sheffield during the 70s.

They take you back to the days when the city centre boasted numerous department stores, including Cole Brothers, Walsh’s, Pauldens and Peter Robinson.

Other popular shops pictured in this retro photo gallery include Woolworths, which was famed for its pick and mix, Dolcis and Saxone shoe stores, and the major fashion chain Etam.

Many people will have fond memories, too, of Violet May, seen here behind the counter at her much-loved record store on Matilda Street in Sheffield city centre.

And how many of you remember Sheffield’s ‘smallest shop’, run by Florence Thackeray, or the many other independent stores pictured?

How many of these shops do you remember visiting, and which 70s stores do you miss most?

Saxone Shops on High Street, Sheffield city centre, in August 1976, including Freeman Hardy Willis shoe shop, Hector Powe tailors, Saxone shoe shop, and Norwich Union Buildings

Cockaynes department store, on Angel Street, Sheffield city centre, in August 1972

Woolco department store, on Haymarket, Sheffield city centre, in September 1978