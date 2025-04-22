But for people in the red-and-white half of the Sheffield born actor’s home city, his greatest work will perhaps always be the classic 1996 film When Saturday Comes.

He got to live out his dreams by pulling on the Sheffield United strip and overcoming adversity on and off the pitch in the gritty football drama, which remains one of the highlights in Sheffield’s cinematic history.

This retro photo gallery takes you back to the year it hit cinemas, showing Sean Bean at the world premiere at Meadowhall shopping centre, and attending another premiere of a film by some talented Sheffield schoolchildren.

It also provides a snapshot of life in the city as it was nearly 30 years ago, including a bustling Castle Market, excitement building ahead of the opening of the ill-fated Sheffield City Airport, and redevelopment plans for a fondly remembered swimming pool.

Pubs, clubs, shops and restaurants - including one which ran for nearly 150 years and was famous for its cream teas - all feature in this trip down memory lane.

It also takes you back to the days of Sheffield Ski Village, captures a slice of 90s school life and features an unlikely sporting collaboration.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you of Sheffield in the mid-90s, and what do you think of how the city’s changed since then?

1 . Tuckwoods Tuckwoods Restaurant, on Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre, which was famous for its cream teas, pictured in November 1996, five years before it closed for good after 145 years. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Castle Market Shoppers at Castle Market, Sheffield, in October 1996 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Christmas market The Christmas market on Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in December 1996 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales