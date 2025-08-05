These nostalgic pictures take you back to Sheffield in the mid-80s and celebrate some of the best things about living in the city at the time.

Lost pubs, a famous old cinema, cheap bus travel and the chance to be an extra in major BBC film are among the highlights of this retro photo gallery, featuring images taken during 1984, 1985 and 1986.

It was, of course, a hard time for many, marked by mass unemployment, the miners’ strike and the downturn affecting Sheffield’s steel industry.

But these photos from our archives show how much the 80s still had going for them, and hopefully they will bring back some happy memories.

What do you miss most about the 80s in Sheffield? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . Domino The Domino pub in Broomhall, Sheffield, on the site of the now demolished Broomhall flats, in May 1984 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Queue for tickets Fans queue for tickets for the fourth round FA Cup match at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium on January 11, 1984 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Farfield The Farfield pub, on Neepsend Lane, Sheffield, in September 1984 | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales