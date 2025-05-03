This retro photo gallery takes you on a trip down memory lane along The Moor, Fargate, High Street and other well-known streets between 1981 and 1983.

The old Classic Cinema at Fitzalan Square, the Cineplex on Charter Square, and the brick trams and bandstand on The Moor are among the lost landmarks pictured.

These nostalgic images also show the much-missed Fiesta nightclub at what is now the Odeon cinema on Arundel Gate, and take you inside the popular Scoffers restaurant on West Street and Henry’s bar/cafe on Cambridge Street.

The lost businesses featured include Debenhams and Woolworths on The Moor, C&A on High Street, and GT Sports on Leopold Street.

Major events of the day are captured too, like the rioting which broke out at Haymarket in August 1981.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? What was the best thing about living in Sheffield during the early 1980s?

1 . Fargate A bird's eye view of Fargate, Sheffield city centre, in 1983, showing shops including H.L.Brown and Son jewellers, Western Jean Company, and R.A. Millet | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Surrey Street Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre, in the snow in December 1981 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Mr. Kites Mr. Kites Celebrated Wine Bar and Bistro Restaurant, on Devonshire Street, Sheffield city centre, at the junction with Broomhall Street, in July 1981 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales