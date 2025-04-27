Sheffield retro: 22 caffeine-fulled photos to revive memories of 60s and 70s coffee bars and cafes

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 27th Apr 2025, 07:30 BST

Before Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Caffè Nero took over our high streets, people had to look elsewhere for their daily caffeine fix.

This retro photo gallery shows some of Sheffield’s most popular coffee bars, shops and cafes during the 1960s and 70s.

They range from independents to branches of popular cafe chains, via places to grab a drink in parks, art galleries and theatres.

This caffeinated tour of Sheffield back in the 60s and 70s takes you from the city centre out into the suburbs, including Tinsley, Sharrow, Burngreave and Grimesthorpe.

Is your favourite old cafe among those pictured, and where do you think serves the best cup of coffee in Sheffield today?

Businesses on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in February 1966, including Cambridge Coffee House; Henry Leah and Sons Ltd, silver stampers; Sportsman's Inn; Brook Bros Ltd, electro platers; and George Binns Ltd, outfitters

1. Cambridge Coffee House

Businesses on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in February 1966, including Cambridge Coffee House; Henry Leah and Sons Ltd, silver stampers; Sportsman's Inn; Brook Bros Ltd, electro platers; and George Binns Ltd, outfitters | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Eric's Road Cafes Tinsley branch, on Sheffield Road, Sheffield, in 1963

2. Eric's

Eric's Road Cafes Tinsley branch, on Sheffield Road, Sheffield, in 1963 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Businesses on Attercliffe Road Sheffield in March 1977, looking towards Banners department store, including Landers Bread Ltd, grill and coffee bar; Marcway Models; R.C. Hopkinson Ltd, grocers; Wm. Timpson Ltd; R Westons Chemist Ltd; M C Hitchens; and Ernest Burgess Ltd, tailors

3. Landers

Businesses on Attercliffe Road Sheffield in March 1977, looking towards Banners department store, including Landers Bread Ltd, grill and coffee bar; Marcway Models; R.C. Hopkinson Ltd, grocers; Wm. Timpson Ltd; R Westons Chemist Ltd; M C Hitchens; and Ernest Burgess Ltd, tailors | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Eatwell cafe, on King Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1975

4. Eatwell

Eatwell cafe, on King Street, Sheffield city centre, in 1975 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

