Safeway, Netto, Fine Fare, Somerfield, Presto, Pricefighter and Pricekene are just some of the lost supermarkets of the 80s and 90s pictured in this retro photo gallery - with not a Lidl or an Aldi in sight.

Somerfield was taken over by Co-op, Morrisons bought Safeway, and Netto was sold to Asda.

These nostalgic images show not just the big chain supermakets of the era but smaller stores around the city.

Some of the supermarkets pictured across Sheffield during the 80s and 90s have gone for good, while others have been memorably converted, such as the large Waitrose at the bottom of Ecclesall Road, which used to be a Safeway store, and the old Presto superstore on Infirmary Road, which is now a Tesco.

Do you remember shopping at any of these supermarkets?

1 . Fine Fare Fine Fare supermarket and other shops on Gleadless Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, in June 1986 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Presto Presto supermarket (later Safeway and Tesco), on Infirmary Road, Sheffield, in May 1986 | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Somerfield Somerfield supermarket on Pinstone Street, Sheffield city centre, in February 1997, with the Peace Gardens on the left | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales