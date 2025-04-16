Perhaps you recall being dragged round the shops back then, or you were the parent doing the dragging.

Either way, there are bound to be several lost shops from around the city which you will recognise in this trip down memory lane.

Woolworths and Debenhams on The Moor, Sainsbury’s Savacentre at Meadowhall, C&A on High Street, and Sugg Sport in Hillsborough are just some of the stores pictured in this retro photo gallery.

One store which many of you will doubtless have fond memories of visiting is Redgates, at Furnival Gate, which was one of the country’s best and biggest toy shops and was affectionately dubbed the ‘Yorkshire Disneyland’.

This picture gallery features shops and shopping centres around Sheffield during the 80s and 90s, including Crystal Peaks, Hillsborough and Sheffield city centre.

How many of these shops do you remember and is your old favourite among the stores pictured?

1 . Middlewood Road Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, in 1996, including Sugg Sport

2 . The Moor The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1983, showing the brick trams and shops including Woolworths, left, and Debenhams, right

3 . High Street High Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1991, showing Spoils Kitchen Reject Shop and C&A in the distance