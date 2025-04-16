Sheffield retro shops: 21 nostalgic photos to bring back memories of 80s and 90s shopping trips

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 16th Apr 2025, 06:45 BST

If you shopped in Sheffield during the 1980s or 90s, these photos showing many much-loved stores of the time are sure to bring back memories.

Perhaps you recall being dragged round the shops back then, or you were the parent doing the dragging.

Either way, there are bound to be several lost shops from around the city which you will recognise in this trip down memory lane.

Woolworths and Debenhams on The Moor, Sainsbury’s Savacentre at Meadowhall, C&A on High Street, and Sugg Sport in Hillsborough are just some of the stores pictured in this retro photo gallery.

One store which many of you will doubtless have fond memories of visiting is Redgates, at Furnival Gate, which was one of the country’s best and biggest toy shops and was affectionately dubbed the ‘Yorkshire Disneyland’.

This picture gallery features shops and shopping centres around Sheffield during the 80s and 90s, including Crystal Peaks, Hillsborough and Sheffield city centre.

How many of these shops do you remember and is your old favourite among the stores pictured?

Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, in 1996, including Sugg Sport

1. Middlewood Road

Shops on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield, in 1996, including Sugg Sport | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1983, showing the brick trams and shops including Woolworths, left, and Debenhams, right

2. The Moor

The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in 1983, showing the brick trams and shops including Woolworths, left, and Debenhams, right | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
High Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1991, showing Spoils Kitchen Reject Shop and C&A in the distance

3. High Street

High Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1991, showing Spoils Kitchen Reject Shop and C&A in the distance | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Redgates toy shop, at Furnival Gate, Sheffield city centre, in 1987. The much-loved store was affectionately known as the 'Yorkshire Disneyland'.

4. Redgates

Redgates toy shop, at Furnival Gate, Sheffield city centre, in 1987. The much-loved store was affectionately known as the 'Yorkshire Disneyland'. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldMeadowhallCrystal PeaksHillsboroughNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesBoost
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice