21 great retro pictures capture hilarious costumes and serious runners, ahead of Sheffield 10K

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST

Thousands will head for Sheffield city centre on Sunday - as the city’s annual 10K race returns.

While for some the event, which starts at Arundel Gate on Sunday morning, is a serious affair attracting many running clubs, there are many who run it purely for fun, and raise large sums of money for charity.

And every year you can expect to see some hilarious costumes donned by many of the runners, giving a party feel to the popular Sheffield event.

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

We have put together a gallery showing 21 great photos capturing the spirit of the event - and you can see them all in the gallery below.

One of the more distinctive runners with friends before setting off to run the 2023 Sheffield 10k

1. Runners

One of the more distinctive runners with friends before setting off to run the 2023 Sheffield 10k | David Kessen/National World Photo: David Kessen/National World

Photo Sales
Two runners from the Steel City Striders club show their medals after completing the 2023 Sheffield 10k. Picture: David Kessen, National World

2. Steel City Striders

Two runners from the Steel City Striders club show their medals after completing the 2023 Sheffield 10k. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

Photo Sales
(The future) Mrs Sellers' hen party gather before setting off to run the Sheffield 10k in 2023

3. Hen party runners

(The future) Mrs Sellers' hen party gather before setting off to run the Sheffield 10k in 2023 | David Kessen/National World Photo: David Kessen/National World

Photo Sales
A proud daughter poses with her dad's medal after he completed the Sheffield 10k in 2023. Picture: David Kessen, National World

4. Family pride

A proud daughter poses with her dad's medal after he completed the Sheffield 10k in 2023. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldRunningMoney
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice