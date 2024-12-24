And this gallery of some of the most magical school nativity play photos that The Star has taken in Sheffield over the years would seem to back that up.

We went through our archives to dig out pictures showing youngsters at schools across the city, taken at their nativity plays over the last 50 years.

And we think they capture all the excitement of performances in that great school Christmas school tradition.

The pictures in our gallery show youngsters dress up as Mary and Joseph, as well as a fine selection of angels, as their school’s created their own mini-Bethlehem’s in the school hall.

Take a look through the picture and see if there are any in there that you recognise.

1 . School nativity plays Our fantastic gallery shows 20 great pictures of school nativity plays in Sheffield through the years Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Woodthorpe Nursery First and Middle School Youngsters photographer by the Star, taking part in the nativity play at Woodthorpe Nursery First and Middle School, in 1987. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . St Andrew's School St Andrew's School Nativity Play, December 12, 1991 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . East Hill East Hill nativity - Some of the East Hill school pupils and staff who took part in the schools nativity play in 2004 Photo: Barry Richardson Photo Sales