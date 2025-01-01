Back in 1975, Sheffield was a very different place, where you could still drive a car down The Moor.

Meadowhall was still steelworks, and the Egg Box Building was a modern city centre landmark.

Glam rock was the music of the time, and buses were cheap.

And pictures that we took for The Star were in black and white.

But now, 50 years on, we have used technology to transform nostalgic black and white pictures taken in 1975 into colour.

The selection of 31 pictures we have taken and colourised here ranges right across Sheffield’s cultural spectrum, all the way from our schools and universities, to clubs, shops and cinemas.

Some of the little details take the reader right back to the 70s, with little things like the poster of the pop group Queen in one of the images, and the old style cassette player perched on a desk.

There are also pictures of crowds of city youngsters waiting to see Royal visitors, lining the streets as they wait for them to arrive.

The fashions and haircuts will also take you back.

1 . Transformed into colour We have taken black and white pictures of Shefield from 50 years ago, in 1975 and transformed them into colour | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Boys Club Hillsborough Boys Club - April 1975. Picture shows Queen poster on the wall and old fashioned cassette player. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield Show Sheffield Show 1975. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Firth Park centenary Firth Park Centenary Celebrations - 17 August 1975. Photo: Sheffield Newpapers Photo Sales