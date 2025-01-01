Back in 1975, Sheffield was a very different place, where you could still drive a car down The Moor.
Meadowhall was still steelworks, and the Egg Box Building was a modern city centre landmark.
Glam rock was the music of the time, and buses were cheap.
And pictures that we took for The Star were in black and white.
But now, 50 years on, we have used technology to transform nostalgic black and white pictures taken in 1975 into colour.
The selection of 31 pictures we have taken and colourised here ranges right across Sheffield’s cultural spectrum, all the way from our schools and universities, to clubs, shops and cinemas.
Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.
Some of the little details take the reader right back to the 70s, with little things like the poster of the pop group Queen in one of the images, and the old style cassette player perched on a desk.
There are also pictures of crowds of city youngsters waiting to see Royal visitors, lining the streets as they wait for them to arrive.
The fashions and haircuts will also take you back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.