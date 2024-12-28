And we have put together a gallery showing some of the big name celebrities who we photographed in Sheffield back in that great decade, the 1970s.

In the 1970s, the city had some great venues that attracted all sorts of big names, while some of the villages in the nearby Peak District also proved popular for one of the biggest names of that period.

Our pictures show household names in comedy, music and drama among those who came the city in a decade which saw performers coming to venues including the Fiesta Club, and, as now, the City Hall.

Take a look at the photos below and see the familiar faces from stage and screen who were in the city.

Many of them sum up the decade.

1 . Lulu Singing star Lulu, was pictured next to the Sheffield Peter Pan in the Botanical Gardens on July 25, 1975. She was appearing at The Fiesta at the time.

2 . Cliff Richard Cliff Richard surrounded by fans at Sheffield City Hall - January 21, 1975

3 . Olivia Newton-John Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John is pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, in July 14, 1973, a few years before the film Grease made her a global star

4 . The Sex Pistols The Sex Pistols at Radio Hallam, December 1976