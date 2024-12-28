Bruce Forsyth at Sheffield City Hall on May 9th 1977Bruce Forsyth at Sheffield City Hall on May 9th 1977
1970s Sheffield: 14 pictures show some of the well-loved, big name stars who visited Sheffield in the 70s

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 28th Dec 2024, 07:03 GMT

They were some of the most famous faces in entertainment of their time.

And we have put together a gallery showing some of the big name celebrities who we photographed in Sheffield back in that great decade, the 1970s.

In the 1970s, the city had some great venues that attracted all sorts of big names, while some of the villages in the nearby Peak District also proved popular for one of the biggest names of that period.

Our pictures show household names in comedy, music and drama among those who came the city in a decade which saw performers coming to venues including the Fiesta Club, and, as now, the City Hall.

Take a look at the photos below and see the familiar faces from stage and screen who were in the city.

Many of them sum up the decade.

Singing star Lulu, was pictured next to the Sheffield Peter Pan in the Botanical Gardens on July 25, 1975. She was appearing at The Fiesta at the time.

1. Lulu

Singing star Lulu, was pictured next to the Sheffield Peter Pan in the Botanical Gardens on July 25, 1975. She was appearing at The Fiesta at the time. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Cliff Richard surrounded by fans at Sheffield City Hall - January 21, 1975

2. Cliff Richard

Cliff Richard surrounded by fans at Sheffield City Hall - January 21, 1975 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John is pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, in July 14, 1973, a few years before the film Grease made her a global star

3. Olivia Newton-John

Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John is pictured at High Storrs School, Sheffield, in July 14, 1973, a few years before the film Grease made her a global star | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Sex Pistols at Radio Hallam, December 1976

4. The Sex Pistols

The Sex Pistols at Radio Hallam, December 1976 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

