But there are many things you sadly can’t do anymore in Sheffield which hold fond memories for anyone who grew up in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Below are just some of the things people loved doing in the past which are sorely missed by Sheffielders today.

Some have not been possible for decades, while others are things you could do in the city until very recently.

Lost pubs, clubs, sporting facilities, shops and famous landmarks people used to love visiting are among the things which make the list.

Hopefully these retro photos will help bring back a few memories.

What things did you most enjoy doing in Sheffield that you can’t do anymore? Let us know in the comments section.

1 . Ride a bus for 2p Bus travel in Sheffield used to be much cheaper. Back in the 1970s and 80s, subsidised fare meant children could hop on a bus for just 2p, rising to 5p in the mid-80s. Pictured is an old bendibus in the city in the early 80s.

2 . Take to the slopes at Sheffield Ski Village Sheffield Ski Village was once the largest artificial ski resort in Europe but it closed in 2012 after a fire ripped through the site, and there have been numerous blazes since. There have been various plans since to revive the venue as a sports and leisure destination but none have yet to get off the ground. Sheffield Ski Village is pictured here in January 1992.

3 . Dine at Baldwin's Omega The old Baldwin's Omega banqueting suite is one of Sheffield's most missed restaurants, having hosted many legendary nights over the years. The famous venue, on Brincliffe Hill, off Psalter Lane, was run by husband-and-wife duo David and Pauline Baldwin, who ran it for nearly 40 years until it closed in 2018, with the restaurant being replaced by flats.