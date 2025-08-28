3 . Hole in the Road

The Hole in the Road subway and roundabout in Sheffield city centre was completed in 1967. It famously had a fish tank built into the walls, and there were also escalators carrying pedestrians up to street level. It was a popular meeting place for many years but later became plagued by crime, graffiti and vandalism. It was demolished in 1994 to make way for the new Supertram network, and is one of the city's most-missed landmarks. | Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB