If you share that feeling, these photos will transport you back to the heady days of the early noughties - when times were still good before the financial crash and the years of austerity which have followed.

Specifically, they’ll take you back to two mainstays of Sheffield party hubs West Street and Division Street in 2003.

The decor and the prices may have changed, along with some of the faces, but both the Forum bar, on Division Street, and The Cavendish, on West Street, are still going strong more than two decades later.

As revellers create new memories at these popular nightspots, which have survived while many others have foundered, we’re looking back at the memories created there on big noughties nights out all those years ago.

Do these retro pictures bring back any memories for you? Which longstanding Sheffield nightspot do you think is the city’s best?

