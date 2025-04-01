Joanne Higgins, Jessica Jackson and Natalie Dowling at The Cavendish, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2003Joanne Higgins, Jessica Jackson and Natalie Dowling at The Cavendish, on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2003
Sheffield retro: 19 fun-packed photos capturing thrill of noughties nights out at much-loved city bars

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 1st Apr 2025, 07:26 BST

We’ve just lost an hour, with the clocks springing forward, but I’m wondering where the last 20 years have gone.

If you share that feeling, these photos will transport you back to the heady days of the early noughties - when times were still good before the financial crash and the years of austerity which have followed.

Specifically, they’ll take you back to two mainstays of Sheffield party hubs West Street and Division Street in 2003.

The decor and the prices may have changed, along with some of the faces, but both the Forum bar, on Division Street, and The Cavendish, on West Street, are still going strong more than two decades later.

As revellers create new memories at these popular nightspots, which have survived while many others have foundered, we’re looking back at the memories created there on big noughties nights out all those years ago.

Do these retro pictures bring back any memories for you? Which longstanding Sheffield nightspot do you think is the city’s best?

Greta, Mike and Chris at the Forum, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2003

1. Good times

Greta, Mike and Chris at the Forum, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

Katherine Miller, Clare Miller, Stephan Mckay at The Cavendish, on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003

2. Memories

Katherine Miller, Clare Miller, Stephan Mckay at The Cavendish, on West Street, Sheffield, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

Angus and Mike at the Forum, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2003

3. Looking back

Angus and Mike at the Forum, on Division Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

Naomi Holdsworth and Caroline Ransom at The Cavendish on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2003

4. Smiles

Naomi Holdsworth and Caroline Ransom at The Cavendish on West Street, Sheffield city centre, in 2003 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Jon Enoch

