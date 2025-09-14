If you were lucky, you’ll remember playing with these best-selling toys all those years ago.
If not, they were almost certainly on your Christmas or birthday wish-list if you were a child of the 90s or noughties.
Either way, these nostalgic pictures should take you back to your childhood - or bring back less happy memories of desperately hunting for the toy your child wanted above anything else.
From Furbies to Tamagotchis, and Pogs to Cabbage Patch Kids, these toys sold in their millions during the 90s and noughties.
Is your favourite childhood toy pictured in this retro gallery? What was the best present you ever received for your birthday or Christmas?
1. Tamagotchi
These digital pets proved a big hit following their release in 1996 and have stood the test of time, with more than 90 million reportedly sold over the years. Children must attempt to keep them healthy and happy by feeding them, playing with them and cleaning up after them, but they're no substitution for the love and affection of a real pet. Pictured is Tom Evans, then assistant manager of Toymaster at Meadowhall, with the latest Tamagotchis in 2005. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Furby
The Furby was first released in 1998 and quickly became the must-have toy, with more than 40 million shifted in just three years. The owl-like creature which learns and mimics phrases spoken by its owner has been updated over the years and remains a popular toy. John Harrison, of Malin Bridge, is pictured here in 1998 with one of two Furbies he bought. He sold the other one to a man from Leeds for £500 after paying £25 for each of them. | National World Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Teletubbies
The Teletubbies first hit TV screens in 1997 and Po, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Tinky Winky were soon everywhere. The show spawned a hit song and toys of the characters, with their antennae and TVs for their bellies, flew off the shelves. Pictured in 1997 is Shannon Milne, then aged 19 months, of Woodthorpe, with her mum Michelle (right) and Janet Sheppard, who redunited the toddler with her lost Teletubby toy. | National World Photo: Roger Nadal
4. Buzz Lightyear
Toy Story and its sequels about the secret life of children's playthings have charmed youngsters and adults alike since Woody and co first hit cinema screens in 1996. For all the success of the films themselves, Disney has famously earned more from the merchandise. Much like in the original film, Buzz Lightyear, with his laser light, flick-out wings and 'to infinity and beyond' catchprahse, was the toy everyone wanted. Pictured with a Buzz Lightyear toy in December 1996 is sales assistant Sandra Turner at the Disney Store, Meadowhall. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Waistell