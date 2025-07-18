Generations of people in the city were brought up in a world where you had your milk delivered to the door every morning, by a milkfloat.

And we have looked through the archives to find 17 great photos recalling those days, with pictures dating from the 1960s to the early nougties.

Take a look at our pictures showing both the milkfloats that you saw driving quietly along your street, and the milkmen and milkwomen who got up and the crack of dawn to make sure you had milk on your breakfast table.

What are your memories of them?

1 . Marsdens Pictured on Harrison Lane, Sheffield is milkman Ian Marsden. he is seen with his milk float, that he was replacing in 2007 after 34 years service. Photo: Mike Waistell, Sheffield Newspapers

2 . Norton An unnamed milkman and his milk float, photographed in Norton, in Febrruary 1983. Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Alan Smith Ray Gridley handing over the Ticket to Sheffield and Ecclesall Co-op milkman, Alan Smith who became the first person to book for the World Student Games with wife Gillian; children Richard and Kerry, in 1991. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4 . Brightside and Carbrook Brightside and Carbrook Cooperative Society milk float and milkman. Photo: Roderick Baxter / Picture Sheffield