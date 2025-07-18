17 retro photos show some of Sheffield's favourite milkmen and milkwomen from golden age of milk floats

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:41 BST

They were a great British institution - and no where more than here in Sheffield.

Generations of people in the city were brought up in a world where you had your milk delivered to the door every morning, by a milkfloat.

And we have looked through the archives to find 17 great photos recalling those days, with pictures dating from the 1960s to the early nougties.

Take a look at our pictures showing both the milkfloats that you saw driving quietly along your street, and the milkmen and milkwomen who got up and the crack of dawn to make sure you had milk on your breakfast table.

What are your memories of them?

1. Marsdens

Pictured on Harrison Lane, Sheffield is milkman Ian Marsden. he is seen with his milk float, that he was replacing in 2007 after 34 years service. Photo: Mike Waistell, Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Mike Waistell

2. Norton

An unnamed milkman and his milk float, photographed in Norton, in Febrruary 1983. Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers | Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield / Sheffield Newspapers

3. Alan Smith

Ray Gridley handing over the Ticket to Sheffield and Ecclesall Co-op milkman, Alan Smith who became the first person to book for the World Student Games with wife Gillian; children Richard and Kerry, in 1991. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers | Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Brightside and Carbrook

Brightside and Carbrook Cooperative Society milk float and milkman. Photo: Roderick Baxter / Picture Sheffield | Roderick Baxter / Picture Sheffield Photo: Roderick Baxter / Picture Sheffield

