The school prom is a rite of passage – a night to celebrate friendships, milestones and memories before moving on to new adventures.

For students across Sheffield, it’s a moment where style and excitement take centre stage.

This nostalgic look back features unforgettable prom nights from the 1990s and 2000s, capturing the glamour and joy of students from schools including King Edward VII, Silverdale, Tapton, Notre Dame, Myers Grove, Don Valley, and High Storrs.

From smart suits to elegant dresses, these photos showcase the fun, the fashion, and the friendships that defined an era.

See if you can spot yourself - or someone you know – in this collection of treasured moments from Sheffield’s prom history.

