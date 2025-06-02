Sheffield retro: 15 fantastic prom pictures through the years to bring memories flooding back
This nostalgic look back features unforgettable prom nights from the 1990s and 2000s, capturing the glamour and joy of students from schools including King Edward VII, Silverdale, Tapton, Notre Dame, Myers Grove, Don Valley, and High Storrs.
From smart suits to elegant dresses, these photos showcase the fun, the fashion, and the friendships that defined an era.
See if you can spot yourself - or someone you know – in this collection of treasured moments from Sheffield’s prom history.
