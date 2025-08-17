But these 15 logos have since disappeared from our lives, now just memories of how the city used to look.

They appeared on signs all over Sheffield, and also on mail from various organisations locally, but have all now vanished.

Some of the organisations which used them all those years ago still operate, but have long since changed their corporate identities. Others are from organisations that no longer exist, or which have been swallowed up by bigger companies in take-overs in the years that have followed.

We have been through the archives to find a selection of 15 of these lost logos to remind you how things looked nearly 50 years ago.

Some are from shops, some are from Government departments.

Take a look in the gallery below.

1 . Lost logos These 14 logos we once saw all over the city have now been lost. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2 . Midland Bank One of Sheffield's biggest employers, Midland Bank's old 'Griffin' logo was a familiar sight across the city before it was taken over by HSBC. Here is the logo outside the old White Lane branch in Gleadless. Photo: Picture Sheffield | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Job Centre (80s) The old Job Centre logo, pictured here on at the old West Street Job Centre in the 1980s, has long been replaced by new, more modern logos. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4 . Sprinter trains The old British Rail 'Sprinter' trains used to connect Sheffield with other cities including Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham and Norwich, and are pictured at their launch at the Midland Station in 1987. The Sprinter Logo has long disappeared from the city, along with British Rail. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / PIcturesheffield.com Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo Sales