But not everything that was big in the 1970s has resurfaced - thankfully, in many cases.

There are many things which were hugely popular 50 years ago which have virtually disappeared from everyday life or are at least a much less common sight these days.

From food to fashion, toys and household goods, this retro photo gallery takes a look back at some of those things which were so ubiquitous during the 70s but have vanished without a trace.

How many of these items and trends do you remember and what do you miss most about the 1970s?

Raleigh Chopper Raleigh Chopper bikes were top of every child's wish list during the 1970s. The iconic design, inspired by dragsters and 'chopped' motorbikes, epitomoised cool for a generation of youngsters.

Teasmade What better way to wake up than to the smell of a freshly brewed cup of tea? The teasmade, which had a whiff of Wallace and Gromit about it, was the height of time-saving sophistication during the 1970s.

Concrete tubes in playgrounds Plastic and, increasingly, wood are today the materials of choice when it comes to play equipment. But in 1970s UK, no playground was complete without a concrete tube for youngsters to crawl through or simply hang out inside.