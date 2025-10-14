14 shops from decades past that Sheffield people wish would return in 2025

We asked which shops which have since closed would they love to see back in the city centre today.
Readers mentioned the classics such as John Lewis, Woolworth’s and BHS as well as Pollard’s, Wilson Peck and Beatties.
Do you remember visiting these shops back in the day? We would love to hear which other shops you think Sheffield should be home to in 2025.
1. Cole Brothers/John Lewis
Robert Fretwell said: "John Lewis, for all of my family members who used to shop there."
Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. Wilson Peck
Robin Colenso said: " Wilson Peck, Redgates! Both haunts of my childhood and youth." Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Pollards
Kay Waterworth said: "Pollards. The coffee merchants. A lovely old fashioned shop that smelt delicious when you went in!" Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
4. Roberts Brothers
Jayne Porter told us: "My first job was in Robert Brothers, I worked on toy department then in the china department." Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd