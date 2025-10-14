We asked our readers which shops from decades past they would bring back into modern times. placeholder image
14 shops from decades past that Sheffield people wish would return in 2025

Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Oct 2025, 12:24 BST

We think that Sheffield has always been a great place to shop and we asked our readers to cast their minds back to remember the shops which they enjoyed in decades past.

We asked which shops which have since closed would they love to see back in the city centre today.

Readers mentioned the classics such as John Lewis, Woolworth’s and BHS as well as Pollard’s, Wilson Peck and Beatties.

Do you remember visiting these shops back in the day? We would love to hear which other shops you think Sheffield should be home to in 2025.

Robert Fretwell said: "John Lewis, for all of my family members who used to shop there."

1. Cole Brothers/John Lewis

Robert Fretwell said: "John Lewis, for all of my family members who used to shop there." | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Robin Colenso said: " Wilson Peck, Redgates! Both haunts of my childhood and youth."

2. Wilson Peck

Robin Colenso said: " Wilson Peck, Redgates! Both haunts of my childhood and youth." | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Kay Waterworth said: "Pollards. The coffee merchants. A lovely old fashioned shop that smelt delicious when you went in!"

3. Pollards

Kay Waterworth said: "Pollards. The coffee merchants. A lovely old fashioned shop that smelt delicious when you went in!" | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Jayne Porter told us: "My first job was in Robert Brothers, I worked on toy department then in the china department."

4. Roberts Brothers

Jayne Porter told us: "My first job was in Robert Brothers, I worked on toy department then in the china department." | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

