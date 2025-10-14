14 shops from decades past that Sheffield people wish would return in 2025

We asked which shops which have since closed would they love to see back in the city centre today.

Readers mentioned the classics such as John Lewis, Woolworth’s and BHS as well as Pollard’s, Wilson Peck and Beatties.

Do you remember visiting these shops back in the day? We would love to hear which other shops you think Sheffield should be home to in 2025.

1 . Cole Brothers/John Lewis Robert Fretwell said: "John Lewis, for all of my family members who used to shop there." | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Wilson Peck Robin Colenso said: " Wilson Peck, Redgates! Both haunts of my childhood and youth." | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Pollards Kay Waterworth said: "Pollards. The coffee merchants. A lovely old fashioned shop that smelt delicious when you went in!" | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo Sales