Here are 14 of the most bizarre, from those that turned out to be true to those that are still unsolved.
1. Boggards of Boggard Lane
According to local legend, Boggard Lane is so named after Boggards, mischievous sprites who play tricks on houses and farms like untying shoelaces - so watch out for them if you ever pass down the lane.
Photo: © Terry Robinson (cc-by-sa/2.0)
Copyright:
2. Sheffield’s underground fish tank
A huge hole appeared in Castle Square after WWII bombing, and the legends are true - a giant glass fish tank was built into it alongside a subterranean shopping area.
Photo: Shutterstock
Copyright:
3. The Hillsborough Park Cinema Ghost
Rumour has it that ghosts once haunted workers at the old Hillsborough Park cinema, with one reporting a cold rush of air, lights turning off and overpowering smell of violets as they locked up one night.
Photo: © Terry Robinson (cc-by-sa/2.0)
Copyright:
4. Sheffield and Sherlock
This one is another legend that turned out to be true - Sheffield’s notorious criminal Charles Peace was immortalised in The Adventure of the Illustrious Client, a short story by Arthur Conan Doyle.
Photo: Shutterstock
Copyright: